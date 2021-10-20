Post-weekend surge in cases; 7 die from Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) continues to rise, putting hospitals under significant pressure and strain, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

There were 71 patients in the ICU, up from 67 on Monday.

MOH also urged the public - especially the elderly and people with comorbidities who are more vulnerable to severe illnesses - to limit social activities and go out only for essential activities.

It noted that over the past week, there was a rise in activity levels, such as a higher number of visitors across all malls and larger crowds in the Orchard Road area. It said it also observed a slight increase in people taking public transport.

This comes as seven Singaporeans, aged 57 to 90, died from complications linked to Covid-19, taking Singapore's virus death toll to 246.

Five were men and two were women, MOH said in its daily update. Three were unvaccinated, three were vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

All except one unvaccinated case had underlying medical conditions, said MOH, without giving further details.

Yesterday was the 30th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported here.

There were 3,994 new Covid-19 infections in total, MOH said, comprising 3,480 new cases in the community, 501 in migrant worker dormitories and 13 imported cases.

The local cases included 567 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 154,725.

MOH said that there was a post-weekend surge in cases reported yesterday.

Among the large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases.

Four new cases were added to United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh, bringing the size of the cluster to 132. Of these, 113 were residents, 18 were staff and one is a household contact of a case.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling also saw four new cases, bringing its total to 114. These include 98 residents, 15 staff and one household contact of a case.

St Andrew's Nursing Home in Taman Jurong had two new cases, while Bukit Batok Home for the Aged and the Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Buangkok had one new case each.

As at yesterday, there were 16,377 patients in home recovery, 3,812 in community care facilities and 851 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,738 patients in hospital, with 338 of them requiring oxygen support.

So far, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 604,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 96,000 have booked their appointments.