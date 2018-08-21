Polyclinic visits up as Singapore ages

A rise in chronic diseases here as the population ages contributed to the growth in polyclinic visits between 2015 and last year.

They grew by 20 per cent to 5.93 million and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure topped the list of ailments seen.

Public sector primary care will remain affordable and accessible, with the Government planning to build new clinics and refurbish existing ones, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday at the National Day Rally.

People are at risk of chronic diseases as they age, requiring regular doctor visits, and in many cases lifelong medication, said doctors.

