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HealthHub was first introduced in 2015 as a one-stop online health information and services portal for people here.

SINGAPORE - HealthHub users will now not only be able to use the app to book an appointment at any of Singapore’s 28 polyclinics across all three public healthcare clusters, but also see where appointment slots are fully booked or still available.

A new “traffic light” system in the app will show how busy each polyclinic is – with green indicating there are still available slots, while amber represents that slots are running low and red signalling that appointment slots are fully booked.

Aimed at making it easier for patients to find available slots during peak periods, the feature is currently available for next-day appointments between 10am and 12pm for patients with symptoms such as fevers, coughs and sore throats.

This is one of a slew of new features available on the enhanced HealthHub app, officially launched on Nov 25 at an event held at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, attended by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The enhancements cover four key areas, apart from booking polyclinic slots, they will also make medication refills and bill payments more convenient, and help users get an overview of their health information.

HealthHub was first introduced in 2015 as a one-stop online health information and services portal for people here.

The refreshed app consolidates features from the existing apps of Singapore’s three public healthcare clusters – NHG Health, the National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth.

These individual apps will be progressively decommissioned and phased out by February 2027.

The enhanced HealthHub app aims to be a “simple-to-use, and intuitive digital front door” to healthcare services for the public, said Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

Previously, bills for each cluster had to be settled separately, with users having to enter their details each time they made a payment and payment modes restricted to credit cards or NETS.

As part of its enhancements, HealthHub now allows users to save their details and includes a wider choice of payment options – including funds transfer service Paynow as well as digital wallets Apple Pay and Google Pay – in addition to allowing users to pay multiple bills across public healthcare institutions in a single transaction.

The app also now allows users to indicate a preference for medication refill deliveries to be left at their doorstep, except for medications that must be kept cold, where someone must still be present to collect the delivery.

Other new features include offering users access to personalised health information, such as their cholesterol, blood pressure and weight trends, as well as allowing them to download documents and digital medical certificates.

This feature is currently available for NHG Health and NUHS institutions, and will be extended to SingHealth as the cluster comes on board the Republic’s next generation electronic medical record platform.

The enhancements were made on Nov 22, with more than 200,000 people using the enhanced app since then.

Alan Goh, assistant chief executive and chief technology officer at national healthtech agency Synapxe, said the enhanced app “builds on the strong foundations laid by our existing cluster apps”.

“Now, residents can take greater ownership of their health, with easier and more convenient access to important healthcare-related tasks and information,” Goh said.

To support the transition to the enhanced app, seniors and the less digitally savvy can seek via the HealthHub helpline and in-person assistance at polyclinics and hospitals, where staff can guide them.

At SG Digital Community Hubs, found in selected community clubs and public libraries, digital ambassadors from the SG Digital Office can also guide them in navigating the enhanced app as well as learning other digital skills.

Important work is also being done on the app’s back-end, said Ong, noting that systems are being modernised and integrated.

“Such shared infrastructure will make our systems more scalable, resilient and secure, and make upgrades and maintenance more efficient,” the Health Minister said, adding that the app will continue to be improved.

For instance, the authorities are considering feedback that features from the Healthy 365 app – which rewards users for practising healthy habits – be incorporated into HealthHub as well, allowing users to earn more points for healthy activities.

“It is an interesting idea that we will look at,” he said, noting that both apps are “highly used” with more than a million users each.

Other possible enhancements include expanded appointment and queue management capabilities as well as improved accessibility features, Synapxe and the clusters said in a statement.

“Ultimately, whatever we decide must benefit Singaporeans and help save time and hassle,” Ong said.