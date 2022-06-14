Pioneer, Merdeka generations eligible for up to $900 in MediSave top-ups in July

Singaporeans from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will receive MediSave top-ups of between $200 and $900 next month.

This year's MediSave top-ups will cost the Government $270 million, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement yesterday.

The top-ups can be used to pay for MediShield Life and CareShield Life premiums and other Medi-Save-approved insurance plans, hospitalisation, day surgery and approved outpatient treatments.

The MediSave top-up amount for each pioneer ranges from $250 to $900 annually, for life.

Singaporeans born between 1945 and 1949 will receive $250, and those born between 1940 and 1944 will get $500. Those born between 1935 and 1939 will receive $700, and those born in 1934 or earlier will get $900.

If they are aged 83 and above this year and have serious pre-existing conditions, they will get an additional $50 (for those 83 to 87 years old) or $200 (for those 88 years old and above) annually, up to 2025, to help with higher MediShield Life premiums.

The top-ups for pioneers will amount to about $170 million this year.

The Pioneer Generation Package was introduced in 2014 to honour and thank this group of Singaporeans for their contributions during Singapore's early years.

Meanwhile, the Merdeka Generation Package encourages seniors born between 1950 and 1959 to stay active and healthy, and also aims to give greater assurance over healthcare costs.

It was announced in 2019 and provides these seniors with $200 in MediSave top-ups up to next year.

Their top-ups will total more than $90 million this year.

Seniors who have downloaded and set up their Singpass - a digital identity app for Singaporeans - will receive notifications in their app by June 21 letting them know the top-up amount they are eligible for.

Those without the app but have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 12 will receive an SMS to inform them of the amount they are eligible for.

Everyone else will receive letters by the end of this month.

With the ongoing prevalence of scams, the SMS will only outline the benefits and will not ask for a reply or for any information to be given. They will also not be sent via WhatsApp or other such messaging platforms, said the ministries.

They also noted that about 950,000 seniors in total have benefited from MediSave top-ups as part of the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation packages since they were launched.

The Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation MediSave top-ups are in addition to the annual MediSave top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above this year, which come under the GST Voucher Scheme.

• More details on the Pioneer Generation Package can be found at go.gov.sg/pgpackage, and information on the Merdeka Generation Package can be found at go.gov.sg/mgpackage

• Those with inquiries on either package can also call 1800-222-2888 or 1800-650-6060