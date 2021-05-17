Pfizer seeks approval for vaccine use for kids aged 12 to 15

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is seeking approval for its Covid-19 vaccine to be used in children aged 12 to 15, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

His ministry is working with the Health Ministry on plans to inoculate this group when vaccines are available, and they have been given the green light, he added.

The Pfizer-BioNTech product is currently approved for use in people aged 16 and older, although the Health Sciences Authority is evaluating whether it is safe and effective for those aged 12 to 15.

Asked at a virtual press conference when he expects approval to be granted, Mr Chan replied that more information will be available when the plans have been worked out.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was also present, added that the vaccine went through rigorous clinical trials before being approved.

"It is not that the vaccine is unsafe for young children," he said. "But in the clinical trials, they did not test on enough children of that age group and, therefore, it is not approved internationally to be used on children."

But Pfizer has now been doing additional trials on those aged 12 to 15, Mr Ong added, pointing out that several countries have since given the go-ahead for its vaccine to be used in this age group.

These include the United States, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Pfizer announced in late March that a phase three trial involving 2,260 children aged 12 to 15 demonstrated "100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses", exceeding those earlier recorded in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25.