Pfizer jabs can now be taken three weeks apart instead of four

People taking the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine can now get the second dose in three weeks instead of four, in line with the interval recommended by the vaccine manufacturers.

The latest change does not affect people taking the Moderna Covid-19 jab, as the prescribed interval between doses for Moderna's vaccine is four weeks.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times that the shortened interval for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine doses took effect yesterday.

"We have further shortened the minimum interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine... so that more of our population can be fully vaccinated and protected earlier," said MOH.

All eligible individuals who make their vaccination appointments from yesterday will be able to schedule their first-and second-dose appointments three weeks apart for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

Meanwhile, those who want to reschedule their previous bookings can do so by using the same personalised booking link in the SMS that they had received earlier. Those who do not have the booking link can call 1800-333-9999 for assistance.

This is the second time in two weeks that MOH has shortened the interval between the two vaccine doses. On June 29, those who were allowed to book their second Covid-19 jab only six to eight weeks after the first jab were able to shorten the interval to four weeks.

MOH had in May lengthened the interval between doses to prioritise giving out the first dose.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday that Singapore is currently vaccinating 76,000 individuals per day, but has the ability to vaccinate up to 80,000 people daily. He said Singapore is not constrained by supplies anymore in terms of vaccines, and urged people to bring forward their second jab.

He said that about 131,000 people have moved their second Covid-19 vaccination appointments forward, with another 200,000 yet to do so.

Communications professional K. Wong, 32, who declined to give his full name, is one of those who have yet to bring forward their second dose from the six-week interval.

While he recognises the benefits of bringing forward the vaccination, he said he is unable to do so owing to work commitments.

He said: "I am afraid that if I encounter any side effects during this time, that I will lapse in my work schedule when so much is happening."