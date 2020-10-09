Patients on Chas may use Medisave for video consultation on all 20 conditions covered by subsidy

The Ministry of Health said 235 general practice clinics offer such video consultations for their existing patients.
Singapore - Patients entitled to the Community Health Assist Scheme or Chas will now be able to follow-up with their doctors via video consultation on all 20 chronic conditions covered by the subsidy scheme.

In April, such video consultations were allowed for only seven conditions to support safe distancing measures imposed to fight Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said 235 general practice clinics offer such video consultations for their existing patients.

Patients can also pay for such consultation with Medisave, subject to existing limits of $500 a year, with seniors able to draw an additional $200.

MOH said in a press release on Friday (Oct 9): " Whenever it is assessed to be necessary, such as when a patient has atypical symptoms or a physical examination is required, the provider should ask the patient to visit the clinic for a physical consultation."

The 20 conditions are:

1. Diabetes

2. Hypertension

3. Lipid disorder

4. Major depression

5. Schizophrenia

 
 
 

6. Bipolar disorder

7. Anxiety

8. Stroke

9. Stable asthma

10. Stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

11. Dementia

12. Osteoarthritis

13. Benign prostatic hyperplasia

14. Parkinson's disease

15. Chronic kidney disease

16. Epilepsy

17. Osteoporosis

18. Psoriasis

19. Rheumatoid arthritis

20. Ischaemic heart disease

