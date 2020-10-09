Patients on Chas may use Medisave for video consultation on all 20 conditions covered by subsidy

Singapore - Patients entitled to the Community Health Assist Scheme or Chas will now be able to follow-up with their doctors via video consultation on all 20 chronic conditions covered by the subsidy scheme.
In April, such video consultations were allowed for only seven conditions to support safe distancing measures imposed to fight Covid-19.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) said 235 general practice clinics offer such video consultations for their existing patients.
Patients can also pay for such consultation with Medisave, subject to existing limits of $500 a year, with seniors able to draw an additional $200.
MOH said in a press release on Friday (Oct 9): " Whenever it is assessed to be necessary, such as when a patient has atypical symptoms or a physical examination is required, the provider should ask the patient to visit the clinic for a physical consultation."
The 20 conditions are:
1. Diabetes
2. Hypertension
3. Lipid disorder
4. Major depression
5. Schizophrenia
6. Bipolar disorder
7. Anxiety
8. Stroke
9. Stable asthma
10. Stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
11. Dementia
12. Osteoarthritis
13. Benign prostatic hyperplasia
14. Parkinson's disease
15. Chronic kidney disease
16. Epilepsy
17. Osteoporosis
18. Psoriasis
19. Rheumatoid arthritis
20. Ischaemic heart disease