Singapore's first coronavirus patient, a 66-year-old Chinese national who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang (in black), leaving Singapore General Hospital (SGH) with his 37-year-old son who was discharged yesterday. The older Mr Wang had been discharged on Wednesday. His son was the third coronavirus patient here. Both had spent 28 days at SGH.
Patient No. 1 and son discharged after nearly one month
