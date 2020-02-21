Patient No. 1 and son discharged after nearly one month

Singapore's first coronavirus patient, a 66-year-old Chinese national who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang (in black), leaving Singapore General Hospital (SGH) with his 37-year-old son who was discharged yesterday.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Singapore's first coronavirus patient, a 66-year-old Chinese national who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang (in black), leaving Singapore General Hospital (SGH) with his 37-year-old son who was discharged yesterday. The older Mr Wang had been discharged on Wednesday. His son was the third coronavirus patient here. Both had spent 28 days at SGH.

