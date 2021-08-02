One in five seniors aged 70 and above has not booked Covid-19 vaccination appointment

SINGAPORE - More than 96,000 seniors - that is, 21 per cent of those aged 70 and above - have not yet booked a vaccination appointment.

This is six percentage points higher than the general population, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Monday (Aug 2).

Giving an update on the nationwide vaccination situation, Dr Janil told Parliament that 61 per cent of the population have completed the full two-dose vaccination regimen as of Saturday (July 31).

Steady progress is also being made with seniors, he noted, with 79 per cent of those aged 70 and above having received at least one dose and about 1,000 seniors signing up each day.

Staff and volunteers from the People's Association and Silver Generation Office have intensified outreach efforts, with mobile vaccination teams starting work in towns with a higher proportion of seniors.

"We will continue to reach out to as many seniors as possible and encourage them to get vaccinated," Dr Janil said.

He was replying to a question from Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), who had asked about vaccine hesitancy among older people and efforts made to counter misinformation.

Dr Janil said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is pushing back against vaccine misinformation by putting out infographics, but stressed that combating this problem involves the whole of society.

Mr Giam also asked about individuals who were prevented from taking their second dose of the vaccine due to allergies, as well as the progress of bringing in the protein-based Novavax vaccine.

In response, Dr Janil said those who have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, but are unable to take a second dose due to allergic reactions, have been invited to take the Sinovac vaccine instead.

His ministry has set up a programme for them to be vaccinated at public hospitals for closer monitoring. Such individuals will be considered fully vaccinated after taking the Sinovac vaccine.

People who are allergic to the mRNA vaccines may also choose to wait for the Novavax vaccine, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Dr Janil said his ministry and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) are working with Novavax to facilitate the regulatory submissions.

"The review timeline will depend on the availability and submission of data by the company to HSA," he said.

"While we recognise the need to facilitate timely access to the vaccine, there should be no compromise on the scientific rigour of the assessment of (its) quality, safety, and efficacy."

Dr Janil added that the HSA is in the middle of a "thorough and careful review" of vaccine data from China's Sinovac, to see if the vaccine can be included in the nationwide vaccination programme.

It received this data on July 5 and expects to complete its evaluation before the end of August.