From flu vaccines to TCM and breast cancer: Experts advise how to take charge of your health in 2023

As the year comes to a close, many of us want to take stock of our lives – whether it’s our careers, relationships or health.
But even with the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions and life more or less having returned to normal, many of us are still feeling the after-effects of physical and mental burnout arising from the last two years of the pandemic.
If you are feeling guilty about having neglected your health over the last two years, experts are on hand to help you start 2023 afresh.
The One FM Good Morning Doctor podcast series, presented by SPH Media radio station One FM, recently partnered IHH Healthcare Singapore to provide readers with useful information on topics such as health screenings and answer oft-discussed topics like TCM versus Western medicines.
Tune in every Wednesday as medical experts and specialists join the radio hosts of The BIG Show to answer questions on health-related topics that matter to you and your family.
Here are some highlights of the podcast series:
1. What is Healthier SG and what does it mean for you?
By 2030, one out of four Singaporeans will be 65, and the burden on the person, family and healthcare system will be overwhelming in time to come. With the announcement of the new Healthier SG movement, Singapore’s healthcare system is set to transform to one that focuses on preventive care instead of disease care.
Dr Jason Yap, Family Physician at Parkway Shenton highlights the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, the most common types of chronic diseases to look out for, and his personal pointers on how to deal with issues like high cholesterol.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
2. Why health screenings are an essential part of your life
According to Dr Ethan He, Family Physician at Parkway Shenton, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition in which high cholesterol levels are passed down in families, is common among Singaporeans but often goes undetected. A basic health screening can ensure that such conditions are detected and treated early.
Not sure when you should go for one? In general, schedule for a health screening at least once every two years if you are in your 20s and 30s – or even up to once every three years if you lead a relatively healthy lifestyle.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
3. The 101 on pneumococcal and influenza vaccines
Vaccines are now part and parcel of everyone’s lives. If you are above the age of 65 or immunocompromised, or have young children below the age of five, Dr Yeo Junjie, General Practitioner at Parkway Shenton recommends that the pneumococcal and influenza vaccines be added as part of the healthcare routine.
The former prevents pneumococcal disease including meningitis and pneumonia, while the latter protects against influenza complications that could lead to heart inflammation and brain infection.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
4. Outpatient procedures and wound care – what you need to know
Not all surgical procedures need to be carried out at the hospital. For minor procedures, you can visit a clinic, such as the one run by Dr Vikneswaran V Paranjothy, General Practitioner at Parkway Shenton.
Got a wound or a burn? You don’t need to rush to the A&E. But if you are unable to take proper care of it at home, or if the bleeding does not stop after three to five minutes, it is best to consult a GP as soon as possible. Improper wound care can lead to infections, abscesses and other complications.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
5. TCM and Western Medicine: Know the facts and bust the myths
Are Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Western medicine contradictory or complementary?
Physician Lim Tze Chao, TCM Physician and Dr Siow Chun Siong, Family Physician at Parkway Shenton, say that TCM procedures are now often used in hospitals, especially in chronic pain management and to complement cancer treatments. TCM’s more holistic approach also often includes recommended lifestyle changes.
In the case of acute life-threatening situations like heart attacks and strokes and conditions requiring surgical intervention however, the doctors agree that Western medicine is still recommended for more direct and immediate relief of symptoms.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
6. What women should know about mammograms and breast cancer
Dr Ong Kong Wee, Senior Consultant, General & Breast Surgeon from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital reiterates the importance of early detection in increasing the survival rate of breast cancer.
“80 per cent of our cases are detected at an earlier stage – stage one, where the cure rate is well in the excess of 90 per cent,” he says.
Worried about cost? Dr Hoe Wan Sin, General Practitioner at Parkway Shenton highlights that there are subsidies for mammograms that greatly reduce the cost of the screening.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
7. The difference between rashes, allergic reactions and eczema
Not all rashes or allergic reactions equate to eczema, a group of skin diseases that cause inflammation, itch, redness and bumpiness, says Dr Felix Tan, Family Physician at Parkway Shenton.
In the case of atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, it is usually the result of a defective skin barrier which causes increased loss of moisture through the skin; as well as a hypersensitive immune system that reacts abnormally to allergens and environmental factors like heat, sweat, dust or stress.
Dr Tan recommends that sufferers manage their exposure to such environmental factors, and also use hypoallergenic products.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
8. Why you should be going for lung cancer screening even if you are not a smoker
According to Dr Steve Yang, Respiratory Physician at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, there has been increased incidences of young women who are non-smokers being diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer in Singapore. Lung cancer screenings are therefore critical for early detection and cure.
Dr Serene Wee, General Practitioner at Parkway Shenton says that while there is no lung cancer screening programme in Singapore, chest x-rays or low-dose CT scans can detect abnormalities that are then referred to lung specialists for further evaluation.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
9. All about orthopaedic injuries in children
“One in three to five children will experience a fracture in their lives,” says Dr Tay Guan Tzu, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital. On the up side, children’s injuries heal better than adults’, and often do not require operation or physiotherapy.
What should you do if your child sustains an injury? Dr Tay reminds parents to first clean the wound with alcohol wipes, or immobilise a fracture by making a splint with pillows before taking them to the doctor. Cold compresses can also help reduce inflammation and swelling.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
10. Busting myths about asthma and allergies
Did you know that you could have asthma and not even know it? Dr Alvin Ng, Respiratory Physician and Intensivist from Parkway East Hospital, says that mild cases that go undetected in children may sometimes manifest as persistent coughs that cannot be treated by antibiotics later in life.
If you find your endurance level declining over time and have a cough that does not go away, it is important to consult a specialist who can administer a lung function test for a proper diagnosis.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
11. Know your heart
Chest pains, palpitations, and dizziness are all typical signs of an undiagnosed heart disease, but in some groups – especially women and the elderly – heart diseases do not come with specific symptoms, and hence may go undetected.
Dr Kelvin Wong, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Parkway East Hospital highlights a wide array of tests that can pinpoint the issue for early treatment. These are especially crucial for people who have risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, or are smokers, overweight and have a family history of heart diseases.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
12. Important things to note about colorectal health in women
Did you know? Women’s colons are about 10cm longer than men’s. This, together with the position of the colon within women’s bodies, means that food and waste can take up to 12 to 14 hours longer to move through the organ, leading to common issues like bloating, diarrhea or constipation.
How do you know if there are more pressing issues at hand? Dr Cheryl Lau, General and Colorectal Surgeon at Parkway East Hospital, says to keep a lookout for telling signs of colorectal cancer, such as blood in the stools, a change in bowel movement habits and persistent bloating.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.