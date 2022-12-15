From flu vaccines to TCM and breast cancer: Experts advise how to take charge of your health in 2023

As the year comes to a close, many of us want to take stock of our lives – whether it’s our careers, relationships or health.

But even with the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions and life more or less having returned to normal, many of us are still feeling the after-effects of physical and mental burnout arising from the last two years of the pandemic.

If you are feeling guilty about having neglected your health over the last two years, experts are on hand to help you start 2023 afresh.

The One FM Good Morning Doctor podcast series, presented by SPH Media radio station One FM, recently partnered IHH Healthcare Singapore to provide readers with useful information on topics such as health screenings and answer oft-discussed topics like TCM versus Western medicines.

Tune in every Wednesday as medical experts and specialists join the radio hosts of The BIG Show to answer questions on health-related topics that matter to you and your family.

Here are some highlights of the podcast series:

1. What is Healthier SG and what does it mean for you?

By 2030, one out of four Singaporeans will be 65, and the burden on the person, family and healthcare system will be overwhelming in time to come. With the announcement of the new Healthier SG movement, Singapore’s healthcare system is set to transform to one that focuses on preventive care instead of disease care.

Dr Jason Yap, Family Physician at Parkway Shenton highlights the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, the most common types of chronic diseases to look out for, and his personal pointers on how to deal with issues like high cholesterol.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

2. Why health screenings are an essential part of your life

According to Dr Ethan He, Family Physician at Parkway Shenton, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition in which high cholesterol levels are passed down in families, is common among Singaporeans but often goes undetected. A basic health screening can ensure that such conditions are detected and treated early.

Not sure when you should go for one? In general, schedule for a health screening at least once every two years if you are in your 20s and 30s – or even up to once every three years if you lead a relatively healthy lifestyle.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

3. The 101 on pneumococcal and influenza vaccines

Vaccines are now part and parcel of everyone’s lives. If you are above the age of 65 or immunocompromised, or have young children below the age of five, Dr Yeo Junjie, General Practitioner at Parkway Shenton recommends that the pneumococcal and influenza vaccines be added as part of the healthcare routine.

The former prevents pneumococcal disease including meningitis and pneumonia, while the latter protects against influenza complications that could lead to heart inflammation and brain infection.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.