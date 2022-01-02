Parents of teen who died of unknown heart condition set up charity fund to help children

SINGAPORE - When Felix Bell, 14, was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) last June, his parents thought his persistent vomiting was due to a stomachache.

They were stunned when later that evening, their son, an active teenager who played tennis, football and cricket, had a heart attack for the first time.

His condition deteriorated rapidly over the next few days and he died of an unknown heart condition on June 3.

Doctors found he had silent pneumonia - when blood oxygen levels drop dangerously low - and a weakened arterial wall in his heart.

Felix's mother, Dutch citizen Eva Bell, 48, told The Sunday Times: "It was the biggest shock because he was the fittest person you could imagine. Every lunch break at school, he would be outside playing soccer."

The housewife added: "It was only until we got into the hospital, that's when we found out (about the arterial wall)."

Felix's father Nathan Bell, 45, is an Australian citizen. Felix's parents are Singapore permanent residents and the couple also have two daughters, aged 13 and 19.

Mr and Mrs Bell decided to set up the Felix Bell Paediatric Critical Care Programme Fund last July, as they were moved by how much care their son received from the KKH team.

Mrs Bell said: "We feel so fortunate we took him to the hospital. If I had not made that decision, he would have died at home without any fighting chance.

"I've never seen so many doctors, in that (intensive care unit) room. They tried everything - from every part of the hospital, somebody who might know something to help our son was there."

The fund will focus on supporting the development of an early mobilisation programme in the Children's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at KKH.

It will provide exercise equipment so that children in the ICU can do basic resistance and balancing exercises that will help them recover their physical and mental strength.

A prolonged stay in the ICU can weaken patients.

Mrs Bell said: "Helping others through movement and exercise, that's what Felix would have wanted. This fund is really in the same spirit."

So far, the couple has raised more than $100,000, from mostly friends and family, and hope to exceed their $155,000 target.