Over 920,000 bottles of gargle given out to households in Temasek Foundation initiative

More than 920,000 bottles of StayWell mouth gargle have been distributed to Singapore households as at Sunday, the last day of Temasek Foundation's distribution initiative.

These include about 780,000 bottles delivered to the letter boxes of all one-to four-room Housing Board flats in October and November, the non-profit organisation said yesterday.

The povidone-iodine gargle - which kills germs that cause sore throat - was distributed under the foundation's Stay Prepared initiative, which aims to reduce the spread of illnesses.

It said: "Temasek Foundation is heartened by the response from Singapore residents, and thanks its partners for supporting the mouth gargle distribution."

Singapore Post supported the distribution by packing and delivering the mouth gargle bottles to HDB flats, managing the registration hotline and sponsoring associated costs. SP Group also managed the hotline, while Singapore Pools, Constellar, Frasers Property and City Developments provided venues and facilitated self-collection of the mouth gargle.

Temasek Foundation Cares chief executive Woon Saet Nyoon said: "The Covid-19 pandemic, especially the new variant, has taught us that we have to stay prepared and vigilant.

"Let's rally everyone to continue caring for one another, practise social responsibility and observe mask wearing and safe distancing, as well as maintain good personal hand and oral hygiene."

Meanwhile, the foundation's next mask distribution exercise will be from Jan 10 to 23 next year, it announced in a Facebook post last month. The free reusable masks will be dispensed by vending machines. More information will be announced next month.