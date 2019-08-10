Over 880 GP clinics open this long weekend

More than 880 general practitioner (GP) clinics are slated to be open over this long weekend at various times from yesterday to Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Members of the public can check the latest list of GP clinics and their operating hours at the MOH website, the Agency for Integrated Care's primary care pages and the Community Health Assist Scheme webpage.

The MOH encouraged members of the public who feel unwell during the holidays to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are not life-threatening.

For serious emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding, the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department.