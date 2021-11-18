Over 670,000 seniors covered in outreach efforts on vaccination

Seniors who are keen on getting vaccinated but have difficulties doing so can seek help from the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), as part of its efforts to protect the high-risk group against Covid-19.

Since February, the agency's outreach arm for seniors - the Silver Generation Office (SGO) - has engaged more than 670,000 seniors aged 60 and above on the safety of Covid-19 vaccination and supported those who needed help in getting vaccinated. This was mainly done through door-to-door visits and phone calls.

"Unvaccinated seniors are strongly encouraged to get a Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore transits towards a Covid-resilient nation," AIC said yesterday.

"This will allow seniors to resume more activities safely, such as participating in activities for seniors or dining with their family and friends at hawker centres and coffee shops that are implementing vaccination-differentiated measures."

For seniors who have mobility issues or whose caregivers have difficulty taking them for their vaccine jabs, SGO can arrange for them to be escorted to a nearby vaccination centre, or to be vaccinated at home. After their vaccination, SGO will also check in with them.

For seniors with underlying medical conditions, SGO can coordinate with the Ministry of Health to bring forward their medical appointments so they can consult their doctors on their suitability for vaccination.

"As vaccination against Covid-19 has progressed smoothly for millions of people globally, there are now hardly any medical conditions that prevent one from getting a Covid-19 vaccination, and it should be safe for almost all seniors to get one," said AIC.

SGO also partners with SG Healthcare Corps, a medical reserve force launched last year in the fight against Covid-19, to pair volunteer doctors with its staff to directly address seniors' concerns about vaccination.

AIC also encouraged seniors who have completed their two doses of Covid-19 vaccines to take their booster shots.

While the primary series of the recommended Covid-19 vaccines provides good protection against severe diseases, this could wane over time, AIC said, adding that booster shots strengthen protection against severe complications and maintain the enhanced protection for a longer time.

Seniors who need help to get vaccinated can call AIC's hotline on 1800-650-6060 or call a satellite office listed on its website. They can also e-mail enquiries@aic.sg or walk into any AIC Link, a resource centre which offers advice to seniors and caregivers.