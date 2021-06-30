Over 31,000 self-test packs given to Redhill, Bukit Merah residents

More than 31,000 antigen rapid test packs were distributed to the residents of over 100 blocks in Bukit Merah and Redhill, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Packs containing two Covid-19 self-test kits each were distributed from various residents' committee centres in the two areas over the weekend. This is on top of the various testing operations conducted in both areas.

The kits were provided as an added layer of ring-fencing, following a number of clusters there, including the largest active one in Singapore - at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.

Anyone whose self-test is positive or returns an invalid result twice should take a photo of the test result next to their identity card or passport before disposing of the kit. They should then immediately call their nearest Swab and Send Home clinic to book an appointment for a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction test, MOH had said last week.

Shabana Begum