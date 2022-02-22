S’pore sees new high of over 25,000 Covid-19 cases, public should visit hospitals only for emergencies

SINGAPORE - A record high of over 25,000 Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday (Feb 22), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The previous highest number of cases recorded was 19,420 on Feb 15.

While the number of patients needing oxygen supplementation and intensive care unit care is not high, there has been a surge in demand for hospital beds, mostly for patients with underlying chronic illnesses to recover, said MOH.

It added that many patients have been going to hospitals, polyclinics and general practitioner clinics with no or mild symptoms to get an antigen rapid test conducted by a medical professional and documented in MOH's records. They also asked for medical certificates.

MOH said: "This has added significant workload to our healthcare providers who are already under significant pressure and stress."

It stressed that unless members of the public are experiencing an emergency, they should not rush to a hospital emergency department.

Patients, including children, who walk into emergency departments with non-emergency conditions may be diverted to other urgent care clinics or primary care clinics for further assessment, the ministry added.

Said MOH: "We seek everyone's continued effort and cooperation to do our part to preserve our medical resources for those who need them most."