Over 192,000 kids aged between five and 11 have got at least one jab

More than 192,000 children aged between five and 11 have been given at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 56,000 have received both shots, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

It added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be gradually reducing the number of paediatric vaccination centres from Feb 27, starting with the closure of two located in Nanyang and Queenstown community clubs. This is because demand for paediatric vaccination is expected to have fallen by the end of the month.

Both centres will continue accepting appointments made on MOH's National Appointment System portal until they cease operations. But starting next Monday, they will no longer accommodate walk-in visitors going for their first dose.

Singapore's nationwide drive to vaccinate more than 300,000 children aged five to 11 began on Dec 27. Three-quarters of primary school pupils have since signed up for vaccination, MOE said.

Seven in 10 have received at least one dose, with a similar proportion expected to receive their second dose by the end of the month.

The ministry added that it has also received almost 18,500 registrations from pre-school-aged children, nearly 13,000 of whom have received at least one shot.

Nearly 250,000 doses have been administered in total, with a record number of almost 60,000 doses given in the last week of January alone.