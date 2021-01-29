More than 113,000 people here have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. While there were 432 "adverse event reports", most were linked to symptoms generally associated with all vaccinations and were resolved. There were three cases of severe allergic reactions that were also quickly resolved.
Vaccinations
Over 113k in S'pore have received first dose
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2021, with the headline 'Over 113k in S'pore have received first dose'. Print Edition | Subscribe