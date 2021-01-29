Vaccinations

Over 113k in S'pore have received first dose

  • Published
    1 hour ago

More than 113,000 people here have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. While there were 432 "adverse event reports", most were linked to symptoms generally associated with all vaccinations and were resolved. There were three cases of severe allergic reactions that were also quickly resolved.

