Last December, an unknown virus surfaced at a market in Wuhan, China. It has since exploded worldwide, thwarting efforts to contain it.

A silent assassin, the virus is still shrouded in mystery. Doctors and scientists — the detectives of the microbial world — have uncovered some answers and are racing to develop an accurate profile.

AUDREY TAN and TIMOTHY GOH highlight the twists, turns and missteps in the fight against Covid-19, as the world strives to keep up with its tricks.