Orchard Road malls, Geylang Serai market among new places visited by Covid-19 patients

Several malls in Orchard Road and Geylang Serai market were among the new places added yesterday to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The malls included Ngee Ann City, Far East Shopping Centre, Far East Plaza, Paragon and The Heeren.

There were also 51 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,717.

They included one community case, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man who is a work permit holder, said MOH.

This case is currently not linked to any previous cases and did not show any symptoms.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

One of them is a three-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from India.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Friday.

The remaining 47 cases were dormitory residents, of which 37 were already quarantined or isolated before they were detected.

Ten were detected through surveillance.

MOH said all of the new cases announced yesterday were asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance.​

Update on cases

New cases: 51 Imported: 3 (1 Singaporean; 1 work pass holder; 1 student's pass holder) In community: 1 (1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 47 Active cases: 1,243 In hospitals: 70 (none in ICU) In community facilities: 1,173 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 55,432 Discharged yesterday: 110 TOTAL CASES: 56,717

Of the new cases, 98 per cent were imported or linked to known cases or clusters.

The number of cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks.

Over the same period, the number of unlinked cases has also remained stable, at an average of one a day.

MOH also said another 110 cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have fully recovered to 55,432.

A total of 70 confirmed cases remain in hospital, while 1,173 are recuperating in community facilities, with none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.