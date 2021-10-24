Only fully vaccinated staff can return to workplace from Jan 1

From Jan 1 next year, staff who return to the workplace must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days.

Unvaccinated people will have to test negative for Covid-19 at their own expense before they can go back to work. The move, aimed at keeping workplaces safe, comes as Singapore strives to keep cases from rising further and transitions to living with the coronavirus.

Announcing this yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said 96 per cent of Singapore's workforce are fully vaccinated. There are about 113,000 unvaccinated workers, around 14,000 of whom are seniors. Only a small proportion of this group are medically ineligible for vaccines.

To return to work, unvaccinated people will have to take a pre-event antigen rapid test at an approved provider. Test results are valid for 24 hours. Only those certified by a doctor as being ineligible for all Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme will be exempted from these rules.

Mr Gan, who is one of three ministers co-chairing the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, outlined other moves aimed at stabilising Singapore's Covid-19 situation.

These include adding China's Sinovac vaccine to the national vaccination programme, alongside the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines. This is to cater to people who cannot receive the existing mRNA vaccines.

Three doses of the Sinovac vaccine will be required for a person to be considered fully vaccinated. However, Sinovac will not be used as a booster for people who have already received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

The task force said people who are medically ineligible for any Covid-19 vaccines will be given special concessions to enter premises where vaccination is required, such as malls.

Singapore is also changing its healthcare protocols to allow infected pregnant women to recover at home, as long as they are fully vaccinated, aged under 35 and less than 26 weeks pregnant.

Last Wednesday, the task force had announced that the tighter curbs currently in place - including restricting group sizes for dining in to two people - will be extended for a month till Nov 21.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday said stabilisation measures will not stay static in the coming month and it is looking at many indicators to decide its next steps.

The weekly infection growth rate - the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before - is now slightly above one.

This means infections are continuing to rise and putting pressure on the healthcare system, it said.

If this number drops below one and the hospital situation remains stable, the authorities will consider some calibrated easing of measures. This will include allowing household members to dine out in groups of five, and more school activities to resume.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged ongoing concerns over the uncertainty and disruption in a Facebook post last night, and said that while Singapore cannot go into an indefinite lockdown and stand still, it also cannot "simply let go and let things rip".

"We have to travel this road to get to living safely with Covid-19. We want to get there with as few casualties as possible," he said. The course which the task force is setting reflects the Government's judgment on how best to do this, he added.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said it is monitoring three indicators in deciding whether to move ahead with easing curbs.

These are the daily rate of increase in infection numbers, the proportion of infected people who fall seriously ill and the occupancy rates in hospitals, especially intensive care units. MOH's daily reports will be updated with some of these numbers so that the public can track them as well, he said.