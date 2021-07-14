Ongoing transmission likely at 3 lounges: MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night that ongoing transmission at three KTV clubs and lounges is likely. They are Club Dolce in Balestier Point, Wu Bistro in Golden Mile Complex and Club De Zara in the Textile Centre.

MOH is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage (F&B) outlets.

The hostesses' close social contacts are also being questioned.

The ministry said: "To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, these premises have been closed to all members of the public... from July 13 to July 27.

"To quickly uncover any community infection cases, we will be conducting special testing operations for all staff of Wu Bistro and Club De Zara."

MOH said free Covid-19 testing would be extended to all who visited the two locations during the period from June 29 to yesterday. The free testing would also be available to visitors of similar KTV lounges or clubs operating as F&B outlets, and to anyone who had interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting during that period.

MOH announced 19 new locally transmitted cases yesterday, of which eight belonged to an emerging KTV cluster.

Five of the 19 cases have been linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 10 were linked and detected through surveillance. Four cases are currently unlinked.

This is the highest number of locally transmitted cases since June 17, when 20 locally transmitted cases were announced.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH. Of these, five were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, 26 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,744.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 37 in the past week from 24 the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 12 in the past week from five in the week before.

There are 22 active clusters, with three to 94 infections each.

Of the 94 patients currently in hospital, most are well.