Ong Ye Kung hopes to have close to 90% of seniors vaccinated

To keep the population safe from Covid-19, it is best for 70 per cent to 80 per cent or more of the population here, including close to 90 per cent of the elderly, to be vaccinated against the disease, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Seniors are at higher risk of falling seriously ill and dying from the disease, and the higher vaccination numbers are necessary, as children aged below 12 cannot be vaccinated for now, while new and more transmissible variants are spreading. The number of children who are aged up to 11 years is slightly below 506,000.