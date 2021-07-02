Coronavirus: Singapore

Ong Ye Kung hopes to have close to 90% of seniors vaccinated

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that experts have said that 80 per cent or more need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the Delta variant of Covid-19.
To keep the population safe from Covid-19, it is best for 70 per cent to 80 per cent or more of the population here, including close to 90 per cent of the elderly, to be vaccinated against the disease, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Seniors are at higher risk of falling seriously ill and dying from the disease, and the higher vaccination numbers are necessary, as children aged below 12 cannot be vaccinated for now, while new and more transmissible variants are spreading. The number of children who are aged up to 11 years is slightly below 506,000.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2021, with the headline 'Ong Ye Kung hopes to have close to 90% of seniors vaccinated'. Subscribe
