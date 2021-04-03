One Singaporean, five PRs among 43 new imported cases

Another 43 coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,450.

All were imported and the patients had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two had symptoms, while 41 were asymptomatic. They were detected through screening and surveillance by the ministry. There were no new cases in the community or workers' dormitories.

The 43 included a Singaporean and five permanent residents (PRs) returning from Germany, India and the United Kingdom.

One of the PRs was a woman aged 46 who tested positive only after her quarantine ended, when she sought medical treatment for an unrelated condition on Thursday.

MOH said the woman's serology test result is pending, and she was exposed to Covid-19 during her flight to Singapore.

Three of the new cases are student's pass holders who arrived from India and Myanmar.

Another three are work pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines.

There were also 25 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom five are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining six cases are short-term visit pass holders from India, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Two of them, from Papua New Guinea, tested negative on arrival and during isolation but were later identified as close contacts of an earlier Covid-19 case during their flight to Singapore.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has increased to two in the past week, from one in the week before. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one to two in the same period.

With 15 patients discharged yesterday, 60,161 have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases New cases: 43 Imported: 43 (1 Singaporean, 5 permanent residents, 3 student's pass holders, 3 work pass holders, 25 work permit holders, 6 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 244 In hospitals: 40 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 204 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,161 Discharged yesterday: 15 TOTAL CASES: 60,450

Forty patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in intensive care, while 204 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 130 million people. More than 2.84 million have died.