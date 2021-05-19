One pupil each from 3 primary schools infected from external sources

Pupils from three primary schools have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

The schools are Yuhua Primary School, Catholic High School (Primary) and CHIJ (Katong) Primary.

All three pupils were infected from external sources.

The pupil from Catholic High School (Primary), who tested positive on Monday, had attended classes run by an infected tutor at Learning Point tuition centre at Parkway Centre.

The boy was last in school last Wednesday and was placed on quarantine.

All his close contacts in the school have also been placed on quarantine, and they will be tested for Covid-19.

The pupil from CHIJ (Katong) Primary had been put on quarantine as she had attended the same external student care centre, Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel, as an earlier Covid-19 case from St Stephen's School, who also attended Learning Point at Parkway Centre.

She was last in school last Tuesday and was placed on quarantine from last Friday.

MOE said there were no close contacts in her school that would need to be placed in quarantine as she had been isolated during her infectious period.

The Yuhua Primary School pupil tested positive on Monday, after he was placed on quarantine when a household member tested positive last Friday. The boy was subsequently placed on quarantine.

All his close contacts in the school will be placed on quarantine and will also undergo testing.

MOE said Catholic High School (Primary) and CHIJ (Katong) Primary will start home-based learning today. Yuhua Primary School has already started on it.