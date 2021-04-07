One in 3 polled thinks mental well-being worsened

About one in three people in Singapore feels his mental well-being has worsened since the circuit breaker kicked in a year ago, a poll of 1,000 people has shown.

Mental health has been under the spotlight since the pandemic started and the poll, commissioned by The Straits Times and conducted by online market research firm Milieu Insight, found that 31 per cent reported that their mental well-being had "somewhat worsened".

Five per cent said it had worsened "much more".

In October last year, the Government convened a Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce in response to the needs arising from the pandemic.

In March this year, it was announced that the task force would be transformed into an inter-agency platform to oversee mental health and well-being efforts beyond the pandemic.

The head of the task force, Professor Chua Hong Choon, declined to comment specifically on the finding in which 36 per cent of respondents in the poll acknowledged their mental well-being had worsened.

But he said that generally there were several reasons why people's well-being may have worsened since the circuit breaker.

"Humans are social animals, and the circuit breaker heightened our loss of social connectedness, affecting people of all ages," said Prof Chua, who is also deputy group chief executive officer (clinical) of the National Healthcare Group.

He said working adults may have seen relationships with colleagues fray and stress rise due to work from home arrangements.

"The social aspect of work was lost, teams were not able to bond and people were stressed out by technical issues at home," said Prof Chua.

Seniors could have experienced a sense of isolation because extended family members were unable to visit and they could not meet their friends regularly.

"The disruption to our economy also affected the livelihoods and career opportunities of many residents, although timely support by the Government has helped to cushion the impact," he added.

While the task force had previously presented plans to help tackle the issue, Prof Chua said there were things people could do to help one another.

In addition to looking out for one another's well-being, people could consider volunteering or participating in community mental health events to learn more about mental health issues, and encourage others to do so as well, said Prof Chua.

He added: "In our daily lives, let's empathise and appreciate that many people are going through challenging periods. Be more understanding if there are delays, or things don't go as smoothly as before. Be kinder, more thoughtful, more patient."