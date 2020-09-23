One imported case among 21 new infections

There were 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,627.

They included one imported case - a work permit holder who returned from India on Sept 10.

She was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases for the second day in a row, and also no new locations and clusters.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories accounted for the remaining 20 new coronavirus patients.

Among them, six were identified as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

Update on cases

New cases: 21 Imported: 1 (work permit holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 20 Active cases: 338 In hospitals: 37 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 301 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,247 Discharged yesterday : 21 TOTAL CASES: 57,627

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

With 21 cases discharged yesterday, 57,247 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital while 301 are recuperating in community facilities.

None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.