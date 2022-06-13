A little exercise goes a long way, but do more to help Singaporeans work out

In my first year of working full-time, I put on 10kg.

Granted, a pandemic was going on. But I was still a student when it started and lockdowns encouraged me to exercise more, not less.

What changed when I started work was not any less desire to work out but simply how much time I had to do it.

A basketball player all my life, I was not used to conceptualising exercise in a way that did not come as a ball game of four quarters and 10 players.

So what counts as exercise and how much should one do of it? A quick Google search unveils a host of different answers from various sources, creating a mess of numbers and information that is a barrier in itself to getting moving.

The new Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines, launched yesterday by national bodies Sport Singapore and the Health Promotion Board (HPB), rationalise official guidance towards healthy activity.

They take in local and international research done since the last set of guidelines was released in 2011 and make sensible, easy-to-digest changes.

For example, the authorities no longer recommend that adults exercise at least 10 minutes each time for a total of 150 minutes a week. Instead, they now recommend 150 to 300 minutes a week of any activity at any duration.

This is in line with new evidence that shows that any activity, regardless of how long it lasts, has benefits.

As knowledge of what is beneficial to health keeps evolving, such national guidelines help people wade through the swamp of information available on the Internet, and set achievable personal goals.

However, the health authorities should not just stop at increasing public literacy, but also tackle the structural issues that prevent people from working out. One big one is finding the time to exercise.

A 2021 study by Assistant Professor Joelle Fong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy found that about three-fifths of Singaporeans over the age of 50 did not participate in regular leisure-time physical activity.

Her team sourced data from the Singapore Life Panel, a large-scale ongoing study on ageing here, which asked respondents about their participation in physical activity over a seven-month period.

Factors positively associated with exercise in both men and women were age, education, retirement, income and satisfaction with social life.

Unsurprisingly, being retired and having the free time that comes with it correlated positively with physical activity.

In the 2010 National Health Survey, one of the top three reasons for not exercising was "no time" due to work or family commitments, alongside "too lazy" and "no interest".

Granted, having free time does not automatically guarantee one will use it to exercise. A study of 32,048 Americans by the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention found that not having free time is not responsible for a lack of leisure physical activity at the population level.

Instead, other factors like educational attainment, income and ethnicity were stronger indicators for exercising regularly.

But perhaps being given protected time off work to exercise - like childcare leave - could get people out of their seats.

Some companies already give employees who are national servicemen time off to train and take their yearly fitness tests, even though this is not a legal requirement.

This scheme could be expanded to all sections of the population in a different form.

Companies could give employees an optional half hour each week before or after work, which would make up a decent chunk of the 150 minutes that the HPB recommends.

People would not feel like this is taking away time from their other activities or hobbies, and hence may be more motivated to take it to work on their health.

At the end of the day, the choice to exercise is personal, and time can always be found if one is motivated enough. It should be up to people to make their own small lifestyle changes like walking 10 minutes to get lunch or taking the stairs instead of the lift.

But a structural shift to make space for physical activity during the work week could reach out to those who are finding it most difficult to get started, and help make healthier living a part of the work culture here.