Nursing their passion for patient care and recovery

In addition to seeing inpatients and running an outpatient clinic, Ms Ng chairs a breast cancer support group, KK Alpine Blossoms Breast Cancer Support Group, at KKH — a role she has embraced since 2009.

“Patients need support and reassurance not just during diagnosis and treatment, but also after recovery, as there is always a fear of relapse. This is where the support group comes in handy and it is something I am passionate about,” she says.

The support group runs a Blossom Buddy programme, where volunteers, who are breast cancer survivors, share their experiences to help newly diagnosed patients come to terms with their condition. Ms Ng helps by addressing questions on treatment plans. The group also organises activities such as talks on nutrition and Traditional Chinese Medicine, exercise and dance classes, choir sessions, and initiatives in conjunction with the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For its outstanding work in providing invaluable support to patients and caregivers, the group won the Singapore Health Inspirational Patient Support Group Award in 2016.

Her other ventures include a project titled ‘The Yarn Wonders’, which won the Singapore Patient Engagement Initiative Award at the Singapore Patient Conference in 2018. It aims to provide a hand-knitted bag to hold surgical drainage bottles attached to patients after breast cancer surgery, so they can move around with ease.

Funds raised from the sale of these bags knitted by the volunteers are donated to the KKH Health Fund to help patients in need and promote early detection of breast cancer. Recently, her team also completed the ‘Knuckle Project’, where they tested the feasibility of knitted prosthetics that can be customised to fit patients better.

The self-driven nurse prides herself in doing things differently and is often brimming with ideas for her patients. Winning awards is a great motivation for her team, but her real joy comes from a simple hello from patients who have recovered after treatment.