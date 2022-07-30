Nurses describe their struggles, challenges in new book

For palliative care nurse Myint Myint Than, her job is a daily reminder of two important people in her life.

She was in oncology, but decided to switch to palliative care to pick up the skills to help care for her ageing mother and mother-in-law.

But it was not to be, as both the elders died in Myanmar two weeks apart in July last year due to Covid-19.

Ms Myint Myint Than is one of 50 nurses featured in Alexandra Hospital's (AH) book, titled Missy Reflections II, which was launched on Wednesday. Missy is a colloquial term for nurse.

The first book launched last year highlighted the milestones in the careers of the hospital's nurses.

The new book tackles the struggles faced by male nurses, the challenges foreign nurses experience while away from home and how nurses take care of their mental well-being.

The 100-page book is available in digital format on AH's website. Hard copies will be distributed to nursing students and places including hospitals and libraries.

The book comes ahead of Singapore Nurses' Day on Aug 1.

Ms Myint Myint Than, 53, who has been working here as a nurse since 2001, said it has not been easy as she has to deal with death on a regular basis in palliative care.

But she has been able to maintain a positive spirit with support from her colleagues and her family. Her husband, who is from Myanmar, works here and they have one daughter, 29, who lives with them.

"I have learnt to think positively while missing them and remember them by the happy memories I have with them," she said.

Ms Mya Thandar, 32, another nurse at AH who is also from Myanmar, also struggled during the pandemic. When she learnt that her parents in Myanmar had tested positive for Covid-19 last year, all she could do was send health supplements and flu medicine to them as travel curbs were in place.

AH nurses wrote and edited the book, while the photos in it were taken by head of allied health Melvin Poon. Efforts to get Missy Reflections II out were led by AH chief nurse Margaret Lee.