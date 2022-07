In a bid to keep them, nurses will receive additional payments on top of their salaries this and next year. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday that the Covid-19 pandemic is an ongoing burden on nurses and they deserve the boost. The strain on healthcare workers due to the pandemic led many to leave the profession. Around 1,500 resigned in the first half of last year compared with 2,000 annually before the pandemic.

