Number of unvaccinated seniors more than halved since August

The number of unvaccinated seniors who are above the age of 60 has more than halved since early August, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference held by the multi-ministerial task force on Covid-19, Mr Ong said there are now fewer than 64,000 unvaccinated seniors, down from 175,000 in early August.

Mr Ong said: "With the hard work of all our vaccination teams, we have reduced this group significantly. If not for this reduction, our hospitals and the intensive care units today would have been already overwhelmed."

He also added that since July this year, mobile vaccination teams have administered Covid-19 vaccines to 70,000 people, including 27,000 seniors.

The mobile vaccination teams have also started administering the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine from yesterday. The vaccine has been included under the National Vaccination Programme.

More than 2,900 people have since come forward to receive their first dose of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine since Oct 30. Of the 2,900 people, 500 are seniors.

He said: "It is not huge numbers, but three doses of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine can provide good protection against Covid-19-related severe illnesses and deaths, and it will further reduce the number of vulnerable, unvaccinated seniors."

Mr Ong also gave an update on the booster programme, and said it has been progressing well.

As at Nov 4, among those who have been invited to receive boosters, 85 per cent of people aged 60 and above have received their dose or booked a slot.

Among those aged 50 to 59, slightly more than half have done so, at 52 per cent. Additionally, about 67 per cent of people aged between 30 and 49 have received their booster shots or booked a slot.

Mr Ong said about 50 per cent of the population should have taken their boosters before the end of the year.

"We can already see the difference boosters are making to both case numbers and severity of illnesses... It will make a huge difference in terms of living with Covid-19."