Not yet time to remove vaccination-differentiated rules: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore will not be dropping vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) because the threat to the healthcare system from unvaccinated people remains high.

Refuting arguments by those who say the number of unvaccinated people here is low so there should not be discrimination against them, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday said their risk of getting seriously ill and needing intensive care unit (ICU) care or dying is "far higher" than that of people who have been vaccinated.

"Throughout the pandemic, two-thirds of our ICU beds were occupied by people who were not fully vaccinated. And very likely for Omicron, it may turn out the same way," he said at a press conference.

There are now about 120,000 unvaccinated adults, the vast majority of them by choice.

Under VDS, their movements are greatly restricted. They are not allowed to attend congregational and worship services, enter attractions or cinemas, or dine at restaurants.

From Feb 1, they will be prevented from doing more activities, such as using all indoor sports facilities, including privately owned ones.

Mr Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, said: "The chances of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients needing ICU care or dying are many times that of the fully vaccinated - from seven times more for those aged 80 years and above, and 50 times more for those in their 30s."

Based on that, if all 120,000 unvaccinated adults get infected with the Delta variant, 5,800 could end up seriously ill or dying.

Even though they are unlikely to all get infected at the same time, Mr Ong stressed that "5,800 is not a small number", and noted that at its peak, "our maximum ICU occupancy was 176".

With 176 beds occupied, the healthcare system was already under severe strain, he said.

Even if the 5,800 getting seriously ill are spread over a couple of months, "it will be a significant load on our healthcare system, enough to displace many patients suffering from acute complications of cancer or severe chronic diseases who may need urgent medical care".

Mr Ong said this large number will "degrade the overall quality of care of the healthcare system, which will ultimately affect everyone, especially those non-Covid-19 patients who are critically ill".

They will also consume a lot of costly Covid-19 drugs.

"And all this can be avoided if unvaccinated individuals have chosen to take their jabs instead," he said.

The biggest risk is among older people. Mr Ong pointed out that the risk of unvaccinated people falling severely ill or dying goes up with age, from 7.2 per cent for those in their 60s to 14 per cent for people in their 70s and 24 per cent for people aged 80 and older.

This is in stark contrast to the 3 per cent of fully vaccinated people in their 80s who may get seriously ill or die.

While the figures cited were based on infection with the Delta variant, which causes more serious illness than Omicron, they may still be relevant.

Mr Ong noted that while Omicron infections are much less severe for the vaccinated and those who have received booster shots or were infected and have recovered from Covid-19, "we are not so sure that the same is true for individuals who are unvaccinated and Covid naive."

"We have not seen the full impact of the Omicron wave in Singapore," he said. "Now is not the right time to take a gamble to remove VDS on the hunch that Omicron may be less severe for the infected unvaccinated. We cannot gamble on the health of Singaporeans."