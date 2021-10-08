Not necessary yet for all to get booster jabs: WHO chief scientist

A Covid-19 vaccine booster dose is not yet required for all, although it can restore vaccine effectiveness for some people, such as the elderly, says the World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief scientist.

With many vaccines in use and the emergence of different strains of the Covid-19 virus, Dr Soumya Swaminathan said there is a dearth of high-quality studies on the duration of the protection of vaccines and the resulting need for booster shots.

"Today, Delta is the dominant variant across the world, but a few months ago, different countries had different variants circulating... There are also different demographics and underlying illnesses," she added.

Speaking at the virtual Singapore Health & Biomedical Congress yesterday, Dr Swaminathan noted that much of the vaccine effectiveness data currently available is from a small number of countries, including Britain, Chile and Israel.

She was speaking during a panel discussion moderated by Associate Professor David Lye, director of the Infectious Disease Research and Training Office at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Dr Swaminathan said most of the vaccines in use now still protect the majority against severe disease. But for a few specific sub-populations - the elderly, people with weakened immune responses and those using certain specific vaccines - it appears that immunity is waning more rapidly.

"Therefore, we may see Sage (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) making recommendations now on third doses for those groups of people, but those groups are still small, and it is certainly not time for boosters for the general population," she added.

Sage is the principal advisory group to WHO for vaccines and immunisation.

WHO, which has warned that inequitable Covid-19 vaccine distribution is a threat to all countries, has called on wealthy nations to stop distributing booster doses to the public.

Some countries, including the United States, France and Singapore, have started giving booster doses to the elderly. In Singapore, those aged 50 and above, including those with weakened immune responses, and residents of aged-care homes are offered the shots.

Dr Swaminathan said there are a large number of studies which show that high levels of protection continue against severe illness.

"So, the question now really is... do we use our vaccines today to keep raising the antibody levels of people who have already been vaccinated in the hope that it will also reduce infections, or do we go ahead and vaccinate people who have no immunity?"

Another panellist, Dr Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations - set up to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics - agreed that the broad use of boosters in populations at this point is not justified.

He said that although current vaccines, which almost exclusively target the spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, are very effective, scientists are already developing second-generation vaccines to help people live with the virus in the long term.

Some might be able to prevent transmission and help with reducing the emergence of virus variants, he said.

Professor Leo Yee Sin, NCID's executive director and the third of the four panellists, said countries with very high levels of natural infection can bring up the level of protection across the entire population effectively, if they have just one dose of a vaccine.

A second group concerns areas such as Singapore with a very low rate of natural infection. These places are vaccinating the population, and using boosters to elevate the level of antibodies and sustain cellular immunity for as long as possible, while others have a zero-Covid-19 policy.

Professor Peter Piot of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was the fourth panellist.

The panel discussion was held as a hybrid event, with speakers at Max Atria @ Singapore Expo and those online holding discussions, while participants tuned in virtually.