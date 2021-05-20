Noodle outlet suspended after 13 customers fall ill

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are investigating an incident of gastroenteritis involving 13 people who fell ill after eating at Eng's Wanton Noodles.

The incident, which took place between May 14 and May 16 at the outlet in Tanjong Katong Road, came as a surprise to the company.

Eng's Wanton Noodles chief executive Thomas Hong said yesterday: "We have maintained high hygiene standards all along, so we are trying to figure out the cause.

"In addition to checks by the authorities, we have engaged a laboratory to collect food samples from our outlet."

He said the firm has maintained good hygiene practices, such as having its food handlers wear gloves. He said he made a police report after the incident, which was confirmed by the police.

In a joint media release on Tuesday, MOH and SFA said those affected had sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without seeking treatment. No one was hospitalised.

The affected outlet, operating as Eng's Wantan Noodle, has been suspended until further notice.

MOH and SFA said all food handlers there must test negative for foodborne pathogens, and will have to pass a food safety course before they can resume work.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must re-attend and pass a food and beverage hygiene course before resuming work. The premises must also be cleaned and sanitised.

Earlier this year, the licence of Eng's Heritage at Northpoint City, which operates under the same company as Eng's Wanton Noodles, was suspended after 26 people reportedly had gastroenteritis symptoms after eating there.