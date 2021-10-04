Nobody checked on her father

Having family members at home can mean quick access to food and services, but it can be tough for the caregivers.

When CK, who declined to have her name published, saw that her houseplants along the common corridor had been watered after she returned from a Covid-19 testing centre, she knew what it meant: Her father, who had contracted the virus and was supposed to remain in his room, had broken the rules.

"I was very stressed... We had to keep highlighting how his behaviour was going to cause a lot of inconvenience for the rest of us before he started to self-isolate more often," said the personal assistant in her 30s, who lives in a Housing Board flat with her parents and brother. "He would walk around the house because he wanted to talk to my mum. Occasionally, he went out to water the plants or sit at the staircase."

When CK's father, who is in his 60s, tested positive on Sept 19 - a Sunday - his family thought he would be taken to a recovery facility as he has an underlying heart condition and had been hospitalised earlier this year because of it. His Covid-19 symptoms, which included a runny nose and fever, were relatively mild.

But although the family of four were served home quarantine orders from Sept 20, nobody contacted them about the condition of CK's father until Friday.

The caller, a telemedicine provider, said someone would drop by to check on her father over the weekend. Nobody did.

As CK's father did not stick to using one set of utensils, the rest of the family washed all cups and plates with boiling water before using them. They also wore masks at home and disinfected surfaces when he returned to his room after being in the common areas.

"He was very frustrated and didn't have any official advice telling him what to do," CK said. "To him, this is his home and these are his things. He didn't understand why we were controlling him."

The family also did not get a care pack, which is supposed to contain items such as a thermometer, hand sanitiser and surgical masks.

"I think these are the basic things you should have at home, as well as test kits and some disinfecting spray," CK said. "Because you never know when you will need them, and MOH (Ministry of Health) is really overwhelmed."

The whole family, including CK's father, are vaccinated, and did antigen rapid tests regularly while in quarantine. They tried to contact MOH several times, but were only able to reach phone operators who were not equipped to give advice on their specific situation.

When CK asked if her father could be taken to a recovery facility because they were finding it hard to keep him indoors, the operators suggested she call the police instead.

"If I had wanted my father to be caught, I would have called 999," she said. "What if I had driven him crazy?"

"I felt we were one of the families that had been forgotten," she added. "Nobody checked on my dad or monitored his condition."

Linette Lai