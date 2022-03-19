No visits to wards, care homes for another two weeks

The suspension of in-person visits to hospital wards and residential care homes will be extended a second time until April 3, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

It had earlier announced that the suspension would end tomorrow, but has opted to extend it by another two weeks.

This, the ministry said, was to "relieve pressure on our hospital staff, and our nursing home staff who are caring for Covid-19-positive residents on site".

It added that while the daily number of local Covid-19 cases has decreased gradually over the past week, hospitals continue to face a high volume of patients, and healthcare workers are still under a significant amount of stress.

On March 11, there were 15,345 new Covid-19 cases and the seven-day average was 16,245. The number of cases fell under 10,000 on Sunday and Monday, and the seven-day moving average had fallen to 12,080 as at Thursday.

The ministry had first announced a four-week suspension of visits from Jan 24 as a precautionary measure against the Omicron Covid-19 wave. The suspension was extended by one month until tomorrow.

Hospitals and homes will still have the discretion to allow visits for exceptional cases, said MOH.

These include patients or residents who are critically ill, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, or patients who might require additional support from caregivers.

Those who are permitted to visit patients and residents in hospitals and homes on an exceptional basis will need to produce a valid negative antigen rapid test result obtained no more than 24 hours before the visit.

The ministry said alternative methods of communication such as telephone and video calls will continue to be supported during the extended period of suspension.

"We seek the understanding and cooperation of patients/residents, and their family members and loved ones. MOH will review and calibrate these measures as the situation evolves," it said.