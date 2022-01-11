No vaccination-differentiated plans for kids 12 and below

Singapore currently has no plans to introduce vaccination-differentiated measures for children aged 12 and under, or make vaccination a requirement to attend pre-schools or primary schools in person.

This means that children will be able to enter schools and public areas, regardless of their vaccination status, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament.

"Children are less likely to develop severe illnesses when infected," he said yesterday. "And we want to preserve, as much as possible, universal access to holistic education for children."

Children who contract Covid-19 will have their medical bills fully covered by the Government even if they are not vaccinated, he added. However, they must be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders, and not have travelled recently.

Those with vaccination appointments during school hours will be excused from lessons, as will those feeling unwell after vaccination.

The first Parliament sitting of the year kicked off with a flurry of questions on Covid-19, with MPs asking about vaccinations for children, quarantine-free travel and the potential impact of the Omicron variant. This drew responses from four political office-holders.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said his ministry will work with parents to achieve a high vaccination rate, in order to resume as many school activities as possible in the coming months.

"The pace, extent and approach towards resuming these school activities would depend on various factors, including vaccination rates as well as the overall national posture," he added.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary revealed that 15,540 children aged 12 and under were infected by Covid-19 last year. Of these, 3,145 had been hospitalised or transferred to a community facility. Dr Janil said Singapore has seen several serious cases since mid-October last year.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran spoke of the number of imported Omicron cases here and the country's recovery as an air hub. Passenger traffic stood at 15 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels at the end of last month, compared with 3 per cent at the start of last year.

Mr Ong spoke of the Omicron variant, which could infect many more people than the Delta variant.

While Delta saw around 3,000 cases daily, Omicron could spark 10,000 to 15,000 cases a day or more, he said. Case numbers are likely to double every two to three days, and Singapore could report 3,000 Omicron cases a day within a few weeks.

Even so, the country will only tighten restrictions as a last resort, the minister said.

Omicron infections also seem less severe than those caused by the Delta variant. Mr Ong cited the examples of South Africa and Britain, both of which are facing large Omicron-dominant transmission waves and have not seen a proportionate rise in the number of hospitalisations and deaths.

One South African study showed that 4.9 per cent of cases were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave, compared with 13.7 per cent during the Delta wave.

And in Britain, the risk of being admitted to hospital with Omicron was about half that of Delta. Singapore's experiences have been consistent with this trend, he said.

There have been 4,322 Omicron infections to date, including 308 seniors aged 60 and above. Eight needed oxygen supplementation, although all were taken off oxygen within a few days and none was warded in the intensive care unit.

The country would have expected to see 50 to 60 patients requiring oxygen supplementation, intensive care or dying if these infections had been caused by Delta, Mr Ong said.

"Further, Omicron transmits much faster and infects more people. So, even if a small percentage of infected individuals falls very sick, the far larger number of infections can still lead to many people needing ICU care, or dying."