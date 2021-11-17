No rise in frequency of adverse effects from booster shots

Adverse effects associated with mRNA Covid-19 booster shots and their frequency are similar to those of the first two doses of such vaccines, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in its safety update on Covid-19 vaccines yesterday.

There were 200 adverse events reported after 854,268 people received the mRNA booster doses as at the end of last month, the HSA said. This amounted to about 0.02 per cent of the doses administered.

Singapore rolled out its booster vaccination programme on Sept 15, with the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/ Spikevax vaccines.

Commonly reported adverse events include rash, angioedema (or the swelling of the eyelids, face and lips), chest discomfort, palpitation, shortness of breath, fever, generalised weakness and dizziness, the HSA said.

As for the rare cases of heart inflammatory conditions in young people after vaccination, the HSA said a higher incidence of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) was reported with the use of the Moderna vaccine compared with Pfizer's here.

For every 100,000 doses given to those aged 18 and above, the myocarditis incidence rate for the Moderna vaccine was 1.29, while the rate for the Pfizer vaccine was lower at 0.62.

The incidences were reported after the first or second dose. As the number of reports received is small given Singapore's population, the HSA said it could not confirm that there is an increased risk associated with the Moderna vaccine compared with the Pfizer vaccine.

Some countries such as Canada, Sweden, Norway and Finland have reported an increased risk associated with the Moderna vaccine, but "this observation is not consistently reported globally", it said.

Pericarditis, or inflammation of the outer lining of the heart, has also been associated with mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

The HSA said most people who develop the two conditions respond well to treatment and recover.

Overall, after more than 9.9 million doses of mRNA vaccines were given as at Oct 31, the HSA received 13,334 reports of suspected adverse events.

Among them were 634 reports of serious events, including anaphylaxis and chest pain, and 86 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Commonly reported adverse events include rash, swelling of the eyelids, face and lips, chest discomfort, palpitation, shortness of breath, fever, generalised weakness and dizziness. As for the rare cases of heart inflammatory conditions in young people after vaccination, a higher incidence of

The HSA said 206,722 doses of the Sinovac inactivated vaccine had been given as at the end of last month and there were 171 reports of adverse events, or 0.08 per cent of the doses administered.

Commonly reported effects include rash and dizziness.

Fourteen of the reports described Bell's palsy (facial muscle weakness caused by inflammation of the facial nerve), blood clots, numbness, muscle spasm, vertigo with ringing of the ears and serious allergic reactions, the HSA said.

The Sinovac vaccine was made available around mid-June at private healthcare providers under the Special Access Route and was included in the national vaccination programme at the end of last month. Sinopharm, another inactivated vaccine, has been used from Aug 30 but it is not under the national vaccination programme.

As at Oct 31, 48,697 doses of Sinopharm had been given and 17 suspected adverse events had been reported.

They amounted to 0.03 per cent of the doses administered.

Non-serious effects included rash, angioedema and shortness of breath, while there was one serious adverse event of low platelet count.