No reports of serious side effects from jabs in kids

Children and adolescents who have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine have generally weathered it well, with very few suffering adverse reactions to it.

In fact, there have been no reports of children aged between five and 11 years suffering any serious reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine as at Dec 31, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

However, it did receive six reports of non-serious reactions - such as hives, dizziness, fever and shortness of breath - for children in that age group.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out to children aged five to 11 on Dec 27 last year.

The six non-serious reactions that were logged account for just 0.03 per cent of the 20,327 doses that have been administered.

HSA gave an update on such reactions - called adverse events (AEs) - for children and adolescents yesterday.

Some of the most commonly reported adverse reactions among the 12 to 18 age group were rashes, hives, angioedema (swelling of the eyelids, face and lips), shortness of breath, palpitations, chest tightness, dizziness and syncope, which refers to fainting and a brief loss of consciousness.

HSA received 1,170 AE reports associated with the use of mRNA vaccines in adolescents aged 12 to 18, out of 663,239 administered doses - the equivalent of 0.18 per cent of the doses administered.

In all, 83 adolescents suffered serious reactions to the doses, including allergic reactions, skin conditions, seizures, dizziness, syncope, myocarditis and pericarditis (types of heart inflammation) as well as tachycardia, which is a fast heart rhythm.

HSA added that in the general population, a total of 11,490,023 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax mRNA vaccines were administered between Dec 30, 2020, and Dec 31 last year. Out of these, it received some 14,729 suspected AE reports. Among those reports, 747 were classified as serious AEs.

HSA said the AEs reported in individuals who had been administered booster doses of the mRNA vaccines were similar to those who had taken the first two doses, and such reports did not become more frequent among those taking the boosters.

There were 10 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported following 2.2 million booster doses. Rare instances of anaphylaxis, a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, have occurred in both Singapore and abroad after administering the Covid-19 vaccines.

For every 100,000 doses of mRNA vaccines administered locally, there has been fewer than one - in fact 0.88 - report of anaphylaxis. This is similar to the rate overseas. There are no reports of anaphylaxis from the booster doses so far.

Among the 332,379 doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine administered, there were 271 suspected AEs, including 20 serious ones, reported.

There were 75,440 doses of Sinopharm vaccine administered, and 35 suspected AEs, including four serious ones.

HSA said the type and number of reports received for different Covid-19 vaccines are not directly comparable. It added that based on the data to date, the benefits of the jabs outweigh the known risks.