No new curbs in recent wave, but they cannot be ruled out if new nasty Covid-19 variant hits: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Singapore has ridden the recent Covid-19 wave without having to reimpose safe management measures, but curbs such as indoor masking requirements cannot be ruled out in the event of a nasty new variant, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday.

He noted the infection wave driven by the XBB subvariant is clearly waning, and that Singapore had managed to deal with the wave with practically no restrictions, with indoor masking requirements and vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) having been lifted.

While the Covid-19 task force was “very ready” to reimpose such measures should the situation worsen, these plans were stood down as infection numbers peaked and declined much earlier than expected.

“We’re no longer thinking about it until the next wave comes... I think it’s important to always be very open to the public (about) what we are thinking of, what we might have to do, but only when absolutely necessary,” said Mr Ong.

With virtually all safe management measures lifted, Singapore is now practically back to pre-pandemic normality, with many travelling and the country again hosting numerous international conferences and events, he noted.

This, however, makes the country vulnerable, as it could be one of the first places to encounter a new and dangerous variant, said Mr Ong, who is also co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to be prepared, in case there’s a nasty infection wave. We need to have our contingency plans in place,” he added.

He noted that Singapore had faced numerous Omicron sub-variants, and that in such situations it can be expected that there are recombinants – or variants which combine genetic material from two different variants – of existing sub-variants, such as XBB, which drove the most recent wave of Covid-19 infections here.

There is no reason for such recombinants to always be more transmissible but less severe, Mr Ong said.

“It is a random process of nature, and a new recombinant variant could always take on characteristics of a parent variant that lead to more severe illnesses,” he added.

A key response to future infection waves is Singapore’s vaccine strategy, the minister said, stressing that it is important for older people to keep their vaccinations up to date as they are more likely to develop a severe case of Covid-19.

Even in the last month, two out of every 100 infected people aged 70 and above who were not fully vaccinated either died or ended up in intensive care, he said.

About 53,000 people aged 50 and above have already taken Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, Mr Ong said, noting the vaccine is expected to be rolled out to younger age groups in the coming weeks.