No new Covid-19 cases in purpose-built dorms - first time since March

There were no new Covid-19 cases detected in purpose-built dormitories for the first time since March 28, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

The ministry also reported no new infections in the community for the third day in a row.

Still, 10 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,859.

Of these, nine were imported and one was a case residing in a dormitory who had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases.

He had already been quarantined and was tested during his quarantine.

Among the nine imported cases was a permanent resident. The 42-year-old had returned from the Philippines.

Another six cases are currently employed in Singapore, of which one arrived from Canada, three from the Philippines and two from Indonesia.

The remaining two imported cases were crew members of a ship that arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on Sept 23.

They had remained on the ship until they were transferred to a quarantine facility.

All imported cases were placed on 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. They were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said the MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 57,660 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Update on cases

New cases: 10 Imported: 9 (1 permanent resident, 1 work pass holder, 4 work permit holders, 3 special pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 157 In hospitals: 37 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 120 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,660 Discharged yesterday: 7 TOTAL CASES: 57,859

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 120 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.