No new Covid-19 cases in community for 11th day

Singapore has had no new coronavirus cases in the community for the 11th day in a row.

There were also no cases in the dormitories yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, all of which were imported.

They were all placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and tested during that period.

Four were asymptomatic and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, while one was symptomatic.

One case is a Singaporean who returned from Mexico, while another is a Singapore permanent resident who returned from Britain.

Another two are work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines.

The remaining case is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from Oman.

Meanwhile, Bugis Street and the Kopitiam @ Jurong East were places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week, MOH noted.

Update on cases

New cases: 5 Imported: 5 (1 Singaporean, 1 permanent resident, 2 work permit holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 56 In hospitals: 22 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 34 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,049 Discharged yesterday: 6 TOTAL CASES: 58,148

Six more cases of coronavirus infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,049 people have fully recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 22 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, but one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 34 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.