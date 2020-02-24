No new confirmed cases in Singapore, two more patients discharged

There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, meaning that the total number stays at 89.

Meanwhile, two more patients have been discharged. In all, 51 have recovered since the first case was confirmed a month ago, on Jan 23.

Most of the 38 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon yesterday, the ministry has identified 2,812 close contacts, with 908 currently quarantined. Another 1,904 have completed their quarantine.

MOH also gave more information on Case 89, which was announced on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident had no recent travel history to China and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

He first reported symptoms on Feb 3 and then saw general practitioners that day and on Feb 7, 10, 17 and 21.

On Feb 21, he was referred to NCID where he tested positive for Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, the next morning.

He worked at Affinity Equity Partners, a fund manager, in Temasek Boulevard and had visited Bishan Community Club. He lives in Serangoon Avenue 3.

Yesterday, the community club said on Facebook that its tenant Gymmboxx had stopped operations after one of its members was diagnosed with Covid-19 the day before. The member had last visited the gym on Feb 6.

As of noon yesterday, the ministry has identified 2,812 close contacts, with 908 currently quarantined. Another 1,904 have completed their quarantine.

The club added that the gym would be disinfected and is working closely with MOH on contact tracing.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Chong Kee Hiong also posted about the gym's closure, adding that the community club would continue to clean its premises thoroughly and reminded residents to see a doctor if they were unwell.

Since Singapore saw its first case a month ago, there has been a handful of days when no confirmed cases were announced. They include Jan 25, Feb 2 and 3.

Tee Zhuo