Parliament: No need to list all side effects: Lam Pin Min

The recent case of a doctor who was fined $100,000 for not telling his patient of the side effects of a common injection does not mean doctors have to list every possible side effect or complication of a drug or treatment, said Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min.

Four MPs had asked about the impact of the Singapore Medical Council's (SMC) disciplinary tribunal's decision, which has sparked concerns among many doctors here that it would lead to more defensive practices henceforth.

Responding yesterday, Dr Lam said: "It is wrong to infer that the decision makes it mandatory for a doctor to lay out and get the consent of a patient for every possible side effect and potential complications of a drug or treatment."

The SMC had fined Dr Lim Lian Arn, an orthopaedic surgeon in private practice, $100,000 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of professional misconduct for not telling his patient of possible side effects of a commonly given steroid injection.

Doctors have sent a petition to the Ministry of Health on the matter.

Doctors generally do not tell patients about side effects which are both transient and fairly rare, as with this injection.

Speaking in Parliament, Dr Lam noted that Dr Lim had admitted he was guilty of failing to inform the patient of any risks and complications that could arise from the injection.

>900 Number of cases the complaints committees looked into in the past six years. Of these, 8 per cent were sent to disciplinary tribunals, with the profession accepting most of their sentences.

"He was not found guilty for failing to inform the patient of all possible complications," the Senior Minister of State added.

Dr Lam acknowledged that "there can be questions as to whether this ($100,000) was too high a fine, and why the SMC was asking for a five-month suspension".

The doctors' concerns are understandable, he said, "when considering the facts and circumstances of this case".

He added: "Many fair-minded doctors would think that the penalty imposed was harsh."

Last month, the SMC set up of a Sentencing Guidelines Committee which will "help in ensuring consistency and fairness in the sentences meted, and improve transparency and rigour in the disciplinary process", said Dr Lam.

Related Story Doctors ask MOH if they must spell out all possible side effects after doc fined $100k for not doing so

Related Story SMC tribunal unfair to fine doctor $100,000

Related Story Singapore Medical Council: Doctors not expected to inform patients of all possible complications

Related Story 4,000 sign petition over Singapore Medical Council ruling

He pointed out that the medical disciplinary process is self-regulated, and that complaints committees (CC) and disciplinary tribunals (DT) make their decisions independent of the SMC.

In the past six years, the CCs looked into over 900 complaints and sent 8 per cent to DTs, with the profession accepting most of their sentences. Questions were raised in only a few cases, Dr Lam said.

But as the ministry does not want to see the practice of defensive medicine here, it will "discuss the issues" with the profession.

Dr Lam said: "We acknowledge that the profession needs assurance on what the legal position is, and what the procedures/punishments are when disciplinary proceedings are undertaken."

Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh asked what would happen in the event that a doctor does not inform a patient about one side effect on a list of possible complications, and that particular side effect ends up affecting the patient.

Replying, Dr Lam reiterated that there is no need for doctors to list all side effects.

"What's important is that the doctor needs to inform the patient of complications or side effects that are relevant to the patient," he said.

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) said that while the profession is self-regulated, the Ministry of Health (MOH) should nevertheless have oversight. In this case, the $100,000 fine "is excessive", he said, asking if the ministry would consider re-opening this case.

There is no need to do so, said Dr Lam, as both parties have accepted the judgment.