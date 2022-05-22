No monkeypox in S'pore but doctors urged to be vigilant

While there are no new monkeypox cases in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has alerted all medical practitioners here to be vigilant in detecting and reporting cases.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Responding to queries from The Sunday Times, MOH said yesterday that as at Friday, no monkeypox cases have been detected here, apart from the imported case from Nigeria which was detected here on May 8, 2019.

The virus is endemic in parts of central and west Africa, but in recent weeks, cases have been detected in nine European countries, as well as in the United States, Canada and Australia.

MOH said monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted to humans from animals. Human-to-human transmission, while possible, is limited.

Individuals are infectious primarily during the period when they have symptoms, particularly skin rash.

"Transmission typically occurs from close contact with the respiratory tract secretions or skin lesions of an infected person, or objects recently contaminated by an infected person's fluids or lesions," the ministry said.

A spokesman for the National Centre for Infectious Diseases said the transmissibility rate will vary according to the outbreak and specific epidemiological settings.

"Generally, sustained human-to-human transmission has been rare thus far. But we will need to study this again for the current outbreak," added the spokesman.

According to MOH, infected individuals would typically experience fever, headache, muscle ache, backache and swollen lymph nodes.

They may also get a skin rash that usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms, and which may resemble blisters caused by chickenpox.