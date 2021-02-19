No indication vaccine jab caused cardiac arrest in elderly man, says MOH

A 72-year-old Singaporean man who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was hospitalised on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was alerted on Wednesday by Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) that the man had been admitted to its intensive care unit the previous night.

"Based on Tan Tock Seng Hospital's initial assessment, there is no indication that the cardiac arrest was due to Covid-19 vaccination," MOH said yesterday.

Further tests are being conducted by a medical team to establish the cause of the man's cardiac arrest. The patient has a medical history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

He was vaccinated on Tuesday morning and taken to hospital in the evening.

MOH said trained healthcare personnel had assessed the pa-tient to be suitable for the Covid-19 vaccination.

In line with the ministry's protocols, the man was under observation on-site for about 30 minutes after the vaccination and was well.

"It is important to vaccinate and protect our seniors as they are the most vulnerable to severe disease and complications from Covid-19 infection," said MOH.

The World Health Organisation has found no evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine contributes to an increased risk of death in seniors.

Jessie Lim