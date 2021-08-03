No booking required at 11 vaccination centres offering Moderna jab

Singaporeans aged 18 and above can now walk in to 11 community vaccination centres to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Announcing this yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the walk-in vaccinations also apply to permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 18 and above.

The move, which makes it more convenient for people to get a jab, comes after seniors aged 60 and above were offered jabs without an appointment since June 1.

The Moderna vaccine is one of two vaccines under the national vaccination programme. The other is the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine - the only one approved for those under 18 years of age.

The 11 centres offering the Moderna vaccine are located at Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Kolam Ayer, Marsiling, Potong Pasir, Punggol 21, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Woodlands and Yew Tee community clubs.

This extension of walk-in vaccinations comes as Singapore ramps up its drive to get more of the population inoculated.

"To allow all to walk in is a significant change in operational concept for us," MOH told The Straits Times.

"We are therefore implementing this for Moderna, as there are fewer vaccination centres and demand is correspondingly lesser," said the spokesman, who added that the arrangement can help more people get their jabs, especially those who face difficulties in scheduling appointments in advance.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, has said that the country aims to get about 80 per cent of its population fully vaccinated by early next month.

When that threshold is reached, larger groups could be allowed to gather and Singapore will begin reopening its borders for vaccinated people to travel.

As at Sunday, MOH said 62 per cent of Singapore residents have been fully vaccinated and over 7.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

More than 4.3 million individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 3.4 million are completely vaccinated.

Thus far, 83 per cent of those aged 60 and above have received at least one dose of the vaccine or have booked their appointments.

The figure is 88 per cent for those aged 45 to 59, and 87 per cent for those aged 40 to 44.

Another 83 per cent of those aged 12 to 39 have also received at least one dose of the vaccine or have booked their appointments.

MOH said vaccination is key in the fight against Covid-19 and urged all who are eligible to get their jabs.

"Its ability to help Singapore reopen safely can be felt only when we can collectively achieve a high level of population coverage for vaccination," said the ministry.

Mr Haresh S.N., 35, said the new arrangement is more convenient for people with uncertain working hours.

"Sometimes I work from home, sometimes on site. This makes it easier for those who work," said the construction firm director who will be getting his first jab tomorrow at Kolam Ayer Community Club.