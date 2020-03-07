Nine of the 13 new cases in S'pore linked to dinner at Safra Jurong

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, nine of them linked to a dinner at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Two others are believed to be imported cases, another one is linked to a previous case, and the last has no known links yet.

The private dinner function at Safra's Joy Garden Restaurant is now linked to 17 cases in total. It is the second biggest cluster after the Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster, which has 31 cases.

The nine new Safra Jurong cases are Singaporeans between the ages of 33 and 70. Some are family members of earlier cases who did not attend the dinner.

At a news briefing yesterday, Dr Vernon Lee, director of communicable diseases at MOH, said that the dinner was "a social event organised by a couple of individuals for friends and family members".

People were seated at more than one table, and they might have moved around during the dinner. Many of those who attended the dinner also interacted with one another outside the dinner. Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, the ministry's director of medical services, said: "Because they knew each other, there were multiple other social interactions that took place subsequently."

Of the other cases announced yesterday, one is a 55-year-old Singtel employee.

Another is a 47-year-old Singaporean, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) steward who had been in South Africa from Feb 14 to 17, and France from Feb 22 to 24.

He is believed to be an imported case, that is, he got the virus outside Singapore. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 5.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

The other likely imported case is a 37-year-old Singapore permanent resident who was in Germany from Feb 27 to March 5. She was confirmed on March 6 to have the infection.

The last case is a 77-year-old man with no recent travel history to affected regions. He had been in the same ward as Case 109 at Singapore General Hospital from Feb 29 to March 1.

Case 109 is a 70-year-old man who works at Fishmart Sakuraya in West Coast Road.

MOH said that "as part of enhanced precautions, patients who have acute respiratory infections will be placed in wards with greater separation between patients to minimise the risk of infection".

The 13 new confirmed cases is the biggest jump in a day.

To date, there have been 130 confirmed cases. A total of 82 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital. Of the 48 still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Nine are in critical care in the intensive care unit.

SIA said that the infected steward's last flights were SQ336 to Paris on Feb 22, and the return service SQ335 on Feb 24.

He was on ground duty thereafter. He was placed on medical leave after he reported symptoms on Feb 27, and had not been to work thereafter.

In a statement yesterday, Singtel said the immediate priority has been to manage and minimise the risk of infection at Singtel Comcentre 1, where the employee works on level 20.

He was last in the office on Feb 26 before going on medical leave.

Singtel said it has closed off level 20 and an MOH-approved cleaning crew was brought in overnight to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the entire floor.

There are six clusters of infection in Singapore: The dinner function at Joy Garden Restaurant in Safra Jurong, the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the former clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore that are now considered one cluster, as a result of the discovery of a missing link between the two.