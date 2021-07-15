Nightlife clusters: What happened in HK, S. Korea, Taiwan

Singapore yesterday saw 42 new Covid-19 cases linked to a growing cluster at KTV outlets and nightclubs here.

Commenting on this, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said activities such as hostess services and dice games have been banned for more than a year as the authorities had noticed nightlife-related outbreaks overseas. The Straits Times looks at three overseas nightlife outbreaks that led to large clusters.

HONG KONG

Last November, a number of Covid-19 cases were linked to more than 20 dance clubs in the city.

The South China Morning Post reported that the cluster surfaced after a 75-year-old businesswoman visited the Starlight Dance Club in Wan Chai. She was confirmed as infected on Nov 19 last year.

Entertainment outlets and nightclubs had been allowed to reopen last September, after their closure last July.

Hong Kong's dance studios, known as playgrounds for its tai tais, or ladies of leisure, were later blamed for starting the fourth wave of infections on the island.

In response to the infections, the Hong Kong government made Covid-19 testing compulsory for the first time, but the cluster continued to grow. By January, more than 730 were infected.

SOUTH KOREA

In May last year, a 29-year-old resident of Yongin city, south-east of Seoul, tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting five gay clubs in the capital's Itaewon district.

The authorities faced difficulties in contacting some of those who had been to the clubs. Over half of the more than 5,500 people who visited the clubs remained uncontactable nearly a week after the resident tested positive.

Some experts noted that hostility towards gay people had made it difficult for close contacts to be detected. Some clubgoers had paid cash to stay anonymous, making them harder to track down, while others simply refused to step forward for testing.

Clubs and bars in Seoul were shut a few days after the cluster emerged. By end-May last year, more than 83,000 people had been tested for the virus in relation to the cluster, with more than 200 testing positive.

TAIWAN

For most of last year, Taiwan did well against the coronavirus, at one point going 200 days without a single locally transmitted Covid-19 case.

But in May this year, it saw a sudden surge in community transmissions after 16 cases were linked to teahouses in Taipei's red-light district in a single day.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je on May 14 called for bars, dance clubs, karaoke lounges, nightclubs, saunas and Internet cafes as well as hostess clubs and teahouses to close in response to the cluster.

Some of the cases involved hostesses and patrons who later visited temples, restaurants and markets in central and southern Taiwan.